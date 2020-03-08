‘Stop Them Now!’: Medical Association Of Malta Calls For An Immediate Halt To All Flights From Northern Italy

The Medical Association of Malta has issued a statement calling on the government to stop all flights from northern Italy into Malta.

“Northern Italy is in lockdown yet flights keep coming – stop them now!” Martin Balzan, president of the MAM, said today.

“The Italian government has declared the region of Lombardy and 14 provinces in northern Italy as quarantine zone, where people are forbidden to travel unless they receive special permission. This was ordered because the situation in Italy is very grave with the epidemic spreading like wildfire to thousands, with hundreds of deaths and intensive care admissions,” he said.

His calls come after reports that Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne disagreed over the cancelling of all flights from northern Italy, and up to 16 million people in Italy enter quarantine. They also come after MAM called for the stopping of flights just yesterday, though today their message comes with renewed urgency.