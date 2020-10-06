‘Stop Inventing, Stop Lying’: Adrian Delia Says Jason Azzopardi Won’t Turn Bernard Grech Against Him
Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called out outspoken MP Jason Azzopardi, saying he won’t be able to create a wedge between himself and new PN leader Bernard Grech.
“Honourable Azzopardi, if you think you can try and make me fight with our leader Bernard Grech, you are going to fail,” Delia said.
“The damage you continue to do to the PN is being seen and noted by everyone. Stop inventing, stop lying. And if you want to have some extra scrutiny, start with yourself,” he said.
Delia and Azzopardi have had a strained and at times publicly turbulent relationship ever since Delia became PN leader.
During the latest leadership crisis, Delia outright said he would remove Azzopardi from the party if he won the leadership race.
Today’s comments come after Azzopardi claimed that Delia had met Prime Minister Robert Abela a number of times in the weeks leading up to the election.
Just today, Bernard Grech was sworn in as a PN MP. He has vowed to repair the damaged relationship between various factions within the party.
This will be his first major interview since being ousted as PN leader after three year at the helm of the party.
