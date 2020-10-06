‘Stop Inventing, Stop Lying’: Adrian Delia Says Jason Azzopardi Won’t Turn Bernard Grech Against Him

Former Opposition leader Adrian Delia has called out outspoken MP Jason Azzopardi, saying he won’t be able to create a wedge between himself and new PN leader Bernard Grech.

“Honourable Azzopardi, if you think you can try and make me fight with our leader Bernard Grech, you are going to fail,” Delia said.

“The damage you continue to do to the PN is being seen and noted by everyone. Stop inventing, stop lying. And if you want to have some extra scrutiny, start with yourself,” he said.