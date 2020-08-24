Stolen Car Used In Sliema Double Murder Had Device To Disrupt Radio Frequencies And CCTV

Malta police have found the Volkswagen Tiguan that was allegedly used in the Sliema double murder of Dr Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejowski last week.

TVM reported that the car, which was stolen two years ago, was found in St. Luke’s Hospital parking lot with a sophisticated device to disrupt mobile and radio wave frequencies, including security cameras.

A motive is yet to be established, but this has raised police suspicions that the crime was a professional hit job, with sources telling TVM that the culprits could be from Eastern Europe.

CCTV footage from that fatal night allegedly captures three men carrying a bag and fleeing the site of the double murder in a white car last Tuesday.

The vehicle in question was stolen two years ago from a Gżira residence after the thieves allegedly stole the owner’s spare key. It was found with stolen license plates of another car that was parked in Paceville.

While there have been suggestions that it could be part of an attempted burglary, sources have claimed that jewellery on both men was not stolen.

A murder weapon has not been found, and ballistic experts are examining bullets found at the scene.

Victims Pandolfino, a graduated doctor turned banking professional and Maciejowski, a contemporary art dealer, had been together for years. Pandolfino was reportedly out for supper with their family before the fatal shooting.

An investigation into the murders is on-going, while the perpetrators are still at large.