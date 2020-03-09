Stolen Car Totalled In San Ġwann Following High-Speed Police Chase

A car stolen by a 19-year-old man from Żabbar ended up totalled in San Ġwann following a chase down Malta’s streets, police have revealed.

In a statement, the Malta Police Force explained that RIU personnel were on patrol in Sliema, when they saw a Toyota speed past them against the flow of traffic on Triq Nazzarenu in Sliema.

The officers signalled the driver to reverse back, but while doing so, he hit a parked Land Rover and fled the scene at speed.

The police gave chase, with the driver eventually losing control of the car and colliding with a wall on Triq il-Kappella, San Ġwann. A check on the license and number plates uncovered that the vehicle had been stolen.

A search uncovered that the driver was also in possession of drugs.

The driver suffered no injuries, but the passengers weren’t so lucky. A 16-year-old male and an 18-year-old woman, both from Cospicua, were slightly injured while another woman, 26 years from Qormi, was grievously injured.

Police investigations are underway.