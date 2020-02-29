Steward Was Given Assurances By Joseph Muscat When It Was Pressured To Take Over Failing Hospitals Concession

Steward Healthcare was given certain assurances by the government when they were brought in to save Vital Global Healthcare’s failing concession of three Maltese state-hospitals, Lovin Malta can confirm.

Sources have insisted that the healthcare operator was given assurances by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and former Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi. They say Steward was reportedly pressured into concluding the deal by December 2017, before payroll at Vitals Global Healthcare would come in and reveal the dismal financial situation.

Mizzi’s presence may puzzle some. However, he had served as the Minister responsible for Private-Public Partnerships from 2013 onwards.

Mizzi had even kept the portfolio, which also covers other highly controversial projects like Electrogas, when he was made to resign as Health and Energy Minister following the Panama Papers scandal.

Contacted by Lovin Malta, Steward said:

“In December 2017, when it became apparent that VGH was unable to make payroll, (leaving hundreds of nurses, doctors, and health professions without their pay) and was further unable to buy critical hospital supplies, we realised that the decision needed to be taken there and then or risk having a major service interruption.”

“The government at that time, which was brought in to give its consent to the deal, encouraged the take-over and provided sufficient reassurance on the otherwise bigger picture around the concession.”

It is still unclear what these assurances were. However, it seems that it relates to the change in contract.