Steward Health Care Finally Submits Plans For A ‘Full Revival’ Of St Luke’s Hospital

St Luke’s Hospital might finally be getting the upgrade it deserves after Steward Health Care Malta submitted an outlined development application for the hospital’s campus.

“The development application will reveal a campus transformed from the current environment into a modern and integrated health campus with an emphasis on meeting clinical requirements, improving patient access, enhancing the experience for patients, their families and staff,” the US company said in a statement yesterday.

Stewards’ has come under scrutiny for failing to carry out any works at the hospital despite taking over management two years ago. This follows a string of bad press for the company, including recent strikes instituted by The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses at Karin Grech.

However, the US company appears to have reaffirmed their commitment to carry out its work at St Luke’s Hospital which means a ‘full revival’ of the 90-year-old hospital including “increasing the quality and accessibility to open space and gardens within the campus grounds, enhancing community cohesion by integrating the main entrance and Pjazza St. Luqa, and establishing a more coherent internal circulation system which provides on-site car parking while strengthening safe access to the public school,” said President of Steward Health Care, Nadine Delicata.