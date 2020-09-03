Stephen Spiteri Buys Time As Council Postpones Medical Certificate Inquiry Decision Pending MP’s Constitutional Case

Shadow health minister Stephen Spiteri has managed to postpone a decision by the Medical Council inquiry into how he sold medical certificates to patients without seeing them.

In a hearing today, the Medical Council announced it had deferred its inquiry indefinitely pending the outcome of a constitutional court case filed by the Nationalist MP.

The Medical Council started investigating Spiteri in 2018 after Lovin Malta revealed that he was selling medical certificates for €5 each without seeing his patients first. Spiteri has denied any wrongdoing.

As per law, the Medical Council has two years to complete an inquiry unless the delay is occasioned through no fault of its own.

With the Council inquiry drawing to a close, Spiteri filed a constitutional case yesterday, a day before the next Medical Council hearing, to call for an end to the investigation.