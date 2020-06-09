State Witness Melvin Theuma Was Asked To Guard Keith Schembri’s Home Last General Election

Middleman-turned-state-witness Melvin Theuma said Yorgen Fenech had asked to guard the home of the former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri on the day of the last general election.

Under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi, Theuma, who was testifying in the case against Fenech over his involvement in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, said that the murder suspect had asked him to guard Schembri’s home but he refused, telling Fenech he was planning to stay in Gozo that day.

Schembri’s name cropped up throughout yesterday’s sitting. Theuma revealed that Fenech had informed him of his arrest on 14th November, weeks in advance. While he could not say for certain, Theuma claimed that Fenech would get his information from either Schembri or former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta.

“I believe that Schembri was involved in the murder. But under oath, I cannot implicate him,” Theuma told the court.

Theuma was so sure of Schembri’s involvement that he even visited Castille when he was unable to reach Fenech.

“I waited outside for 20 minutes, but he didn’t show up,” Theuma said.

Schembri even features in text messages shared between Fenech and Theuma days before his arrest.

“I have nothing against KK [Theuma’s abbreviation for Keith Schembri], despite me knowing that he wants to get rid of me,” Theuma told Fenech.

However, Theuma revealed that Fenech himself never told him that Schembri was directly involved in the murder, rather that he got information from him. Theuma did fear that the pair were planning to kill him.

“There was a time when I used to equate Keith Schembri with Yorgen. I begged Yorgen: please don’t let them kill me,” Theuma said.

Fenech claims in recordings that he was fed information on the investigation directly from Schembri and former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta. These details included the arrest of the three men charged with carrying out the murder, a potential pardon, that their phones were wiretapped, and that former Economy Minister Chris Cardona’s number was discovered on the phone of one of Daphne’s killers.

Fenech has described a “fraternal” relationship with Schembri to the courts. Schembri has even confirmed under oath that they were friends and had also holidayed together on occasion.

Schembri was set to face cross-examination in the police’s case against Fenech on 27th March 2020. However, with the courts closed following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta, this was delayed.

In a previous sitting, Arnaud said Schembri was under investigation over a litany of offences which include:

Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

The case continues on Thursday at 12pm.

