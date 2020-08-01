Star-Studded Opening Of Valletta Waterfront Restaurant Postponed ‘With A Heavy Heart’

The long-awaited opening of a new restaurant on the Valletta Waterfront has been postponed due to rising COVID-19 numbers.

Bentley’s Malta was set to see a host of leading personalities in Malta team up to open the new eatery. With singer-songwriter Kevin Paul Calleja at the front-of-house, his older brother and former Eurovision representative Kurt Calleja running the kitchen and investment from former Chick-King and Browns mastermind Shane Scicluna as well as Sphinx chief Vinu Muscat, the place was looking forward to a star-studded opening on the August 4th.

However, it has since been postponed.

“With a heavy heart, the management of Bentley’s Malta would like to inform the esteemed public that we have taken the decision to postpone the grand opening party of out Valletta Waterfront venue,” they said.