Standards Commissioner Concludes Report On Joseph Muscat’s Petrus Bottle Gifts From Yorgen Fenech

Malta’s Standards Commissioner has completed his report on the expensive Petrus wine bottles gifted by Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and then-Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Three wine bottles, to the tune of at least €5,000 per bottle, were presented to Muscat at an exclusive birthday party held at the Girgenti Official residence in February 2019.

Arnold Cassola, who submitted the report, received confirmation that the report will now be submitted to the Parliamentary Committee for Standards in Public Life. Cassola said that he was informed that it will be up to the committee to decide whether or not the report is published.

The committee is made up of Speaker Anglu Farrugia (Chairperson), Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis, MP Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, and MP Karol Aquilina.

A separate investigation into the gifts by the Permanent Commission Against Corruption is yet to be concluded.

