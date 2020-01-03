Standards Commissioner To Investigate Petrus Wine Gifted To Joseph Muscat By Yorgen Fenech At Girgenti Birthday Bash

Parliamentary Standards Commissioner George Hyzler will be investigating the gift of Petrus wine bottles by Tumas Group magnate Jorgen Fenech to outgoing PM Joseph Muscat, Lovin Malta can confirm.

The three wine bottles were presented to Muscat at an exclusive birthday party held at the Girgenti Official residence in February 2019.

A request for the Commissioner to investigate was made by Alternattiva Demokratika Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo.

Although the spotlight has been on the Bvlgari limited edition watch gifted by Fenech to Muscat, the Standards Commissioner cannot investigate that gift, since it dates back to December 2014.

The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner law only came into effect in 2018 and does not have the remit to investigate retroactively.

So far, Muscat has not denied receiving the three wine bottles which amounted to around €5,000 in total, although there is no record of them having been consumed, kept or donated to the state.

