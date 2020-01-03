د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Standards Commissioner To Investigate Petrus Wine Gifted To Joseph Muscat By Yorgen Fenech At Girgenti Birthday Bash

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Parliamentary Standards Commissioner George Hyzler will be investigating the gift of Petrus wine bottles by Tumas Group magnate Jorgen Fenech to outgoing PM Joseph Muscat, Lovin Malta can confirm.

The three wine bottles were presented to Muscat at an exclusive birthday party held at the Girgenti Official residence in February 2019.

A request for the Commissioner to investigate was made by Alternattiva Demokratika Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo.

Although the spotlight has been on the Bvlgari limited edition watch gifted by Fenech to Muscat, the Standards Commissioner cannot investigate that gift, since it dates back to December 2014.

The Parliamentary Standards Commissioner law only came into effect in 2018 and does not have the remit to investigate retroactively.

So far, Muscat has not denied receiving the three wine bottles which amounted to around €5,000 in total, although there is no record of them having been consumed, kept or donated to the state.

What do you think of this investigation?

READ NEXT: Simon Busuttil Says Police Should Investigate Prime Minister’s Trip To Dubai

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK