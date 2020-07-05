Standards Commissioner Denies PL Whip’s Conflict Of Interest Claims Over Joseph Muscat Wine Gift Investigation

Malta’s Standards Commissioner has denied having had a conflict of interest due to his familial ties when he investigated Joseph Muscat for accepting expensive wine bottles from businessman and murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. Labour Whip Glenn Bedingfield today warned Hyzler had a conflict of interest because he is the stepfather of Gianluca Caruana Curran, one of Fenech’s defence lawyers. “George Hyzler is the stepfather of one of Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers. Fenech has asked for a presidential pardon. Joseph Muscat was threatened to pressure him into recommend a pardon for Fenech. Joseph Muscat’s government refused to give him a pardon. George Hyzler investigated Joseph Muscat and condemned him for breaching ethics,” Bedingfield wrote.

“The Commissioner for Standards in Public Life enjoys the same status as a judge and a serious judge would have recused himself from a case like this so as to leave no shadow of a conflict of interest with respect to the principles of natural justice, which state that no judge should have an interest in cases they rule on.” “High standards in public life apply for everyone. Even if Hyzler wasn’t influenced by his familial ties with Yorgen Fenech’s defence lawyer, the fact that this perception exists doesn’t shower his position with honours. Just as he reached his own conclusion, so too will everyone else.” However, Hyzler told Lovin Malta that there was no conflict of interest whatsoever as his investigation didn’t get into the merits of Fenech’s murder case. “My investigation was solely focused on the closeness between politicians and businessmen and recommended that politicians keep a social distance from them,” he said. Hyzler added that Bedingfield hadn’t accused him of having a conflict of interest before he concluded his inquiry.

A screen grab of a video taken at Joseph Muscat's Girgenti birthday party in 2019