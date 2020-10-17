Stan The Sniffer Dog Discovers 84 Illegal Bird Skins In Package At MaltaPost

د . إAEDSRر . س

Stan the sniffer dog is officially a heroic pup after discovering 84 well-disguised bird skins in a large package at MaltaPost.

The skins were found during parcel screening by the Customs Canine Unit at the Malta Post sorting facility. These dogs are trained to snif out the illicit goods being imported through the postal system. 

During these inspections, Stan alerted officials to the large package. It was subsequently opened by Customs Officials who discovered 84 bird skins wrapped in tape. ERA officials where duly informed and the items were seized and withheld by Customs pending investigations.

Well done Stan!

