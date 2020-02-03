Stabbed 34-Year-Old Safi Woman In ITU As Aggressor Hands Himself In ‘Covered In Blood’
A 34-year-old woman from Ħal-Safi is in critical condition and currently being treated at the ITU at Mater Dei after being attacked by a man late last night. It is believed the attack may be related to a case of domestic abuse.
A 33-year-old man from Ħal-Safi has since been arrested and kept for questioning by the police in relation to this attack.
At around 8:15pm last night, an argument between the man and woman occurred in a bar in Main Street, Żabbar.
The argument continued onto the pavement outside and escalated, and it is here that the man allegedly stabbed the woman with a knife before fleeing the scene, the police said.
The woman became unconscious due to the attack with police officers asking for the immediate assistance of officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit.
A medical team was called onto the scene with the woman being given First Aid immediately before being rushed to Mater Dei.
Her condition has been confirmed as serious, police have said.
Police began a search for the man following the attack, however, he soon turned himself at the police headquarters in Floriana.
He was “covered in blood” and had some wounds on his hands, according to police.
He was arrested and upon searching him police found drugs on the man. An ambulance was called in for the aggressor for treatment before being kept under arrest and taken to the police headquarters.
If you need to report a case of domestic abuse or speak to someone contact Victim Support Malta on 2122 8333.