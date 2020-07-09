St Vincent De Paul Care Home To Reopen Its Doors To Visitors For The First Time Since COVID-19 Hit Malta

د . إAEDSRر . س

St Vincent De Paul care home announced that it will be reopening its doors to visitors on 13th July, although visits will be subject to some restrictions.

“The rules of these visits were agreed upon by the Health Authorities,” the care home said. “These measures will ensure the security and dignity of the residents whilst observing health guidelines.”

Visitors are to schedule an appointment prior to their visit with the St Vincent De Paul customer care on 22912373 from Monday to Friday between 8am and 5pm. A maximum of two individuals can attend said appointment at one go.

Visits will be taking place between 10.30am to 12pm and 4pm to 7pm.

Upon arrival, visitors are to present their ID card at the point of registration. Visitors are asked to wear a mask or a visor throughout their visit and will be subject to a screening process upon registration.

