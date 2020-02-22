St Paul’s Bay Resident Charged With Sexually Abusing Four Minors And Child Pornography Possession

A Serbian national who lives in St Paul’s Bay has been charged with sexually abusing minors and being in possession of child possession.

Bojan Ambrus, 39, was reported to the police by one of his alleged victims, a 15-year-old girl who he used to date. After she filed a police report, three other underage girls told police that Ambrus had sexually abused them too.

Police also found the suspect in possession of child pornography, evidence which Inspector John Spiteri submitted in court. One News reported that he had filmed the victim herself and that such evidence was found in his phone.

Spiteri also told the court that Ambrus was convicted in Canada of similar offences back in 2014.

Ambrus is pleading not guilty but magistrate Charmaine Galea rejected his appeal to order a ban on the publication of his name, arguing that having his name out there could encourage more victims to come forward.