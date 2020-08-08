St Paul’s Bay Post Office Inundated With Long Queues Despite Government Appeal For Social Distancing
Long queues, with no social distancing measures in place, have formed outside St Paul’s Bay post office as people wait anxiously to receive their government vouchers.
Residents have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after having to queue for hours in the sun before being attended to.
The backlog resulting in the long queues is a result of people picking up their €100 government voucher, according to a St Paul’s Bay resident on Facebook.
“My 76-year-old father spent an hour in the heat outside trying to collect his voucher. People are almost touching and many are with no masks due to the heat,” he said.
The situation is worsened by the fact that the post office stays open only until 1pm which creates an influx of people visiting the post office during a short window.
With Malta experiencing a spike in COVID-19 cases, many are left wondering why no social distancing measures have been put in place at the post office, especially in light of new government measures and an appeal for prudence.
Earlier this week, MaltaPost was fined €10,000 for failing to deliver post on time.
Malta currently has 351 active COVID-19 cases, 15 of which are being treated in hospital.