St Paul’s Bay Post Office Inundated With Long Queues Despite Government Appeal For Social Distancing 

Long queues, with no social distancing measures in place, have formed outside St Paul’s Bay post office as people wait anxiously to receive their government vouchers.

Residents have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after having to queue for hours in the sun before being attended to.

The backlog resulting in the long queues is a result of people picking up their €100 government voucher, according to a St Paul’s Bay resident on Facebook.

“My 76-year-old father spent an hour in the heat outside trying to collect his voucher. People are almost touching and many are with no masks due to the heat,” he said.