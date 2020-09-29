St Julian’s Radisson Blu Resort Temporarily Shuts Down Due To COVID-19 Pressures

“It is no secret that the situation has not been easy on most of us, and it is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the temporary closure of the Hotel and its outlets as of 1st October,” it said in a Facebook post.

The hotel chain announced that it would be closing on 1st October in light of the “situation” pertaining to the ongoing COVID-19 situation and its economic ramifications in Malta.

The Radisson Blu Resort in St Julian’s is temporarily shutting its doors.

During its shutdown, the popular hotel will undergo refurbishments and preparing for a reopen during Christmas.

“We are planning on welcoming our guests back over the Festive season to dine, celebrate and enjoy each other’s company, whilst adhering to the latest health guidelines,” it said.

The hotel also appealed to anyone who would like to organise an event when it reopens to contact them on sales.stjulians@rdbmalta.com.

