St Julian’s Mayor Warns Ryan’s Being ‘Grossly Irresponsible And Selfish’ By Promoting St Patrick’s Party

St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg has accused Ryan’s Pub of “gross irresponsibility and selfishness” for promoting a St Patrick’s Day party despite fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

“It’s a grossly irresponsible and selfish approach,” Buttigieg told Lovin Malta. “The Prime Minister spoke very clearly yesterday and yet Ryan’s just acted like that.”

“It can open its doors on Saturday if it wants to but it shouldn’t promote the event as though it’s business as usual. Will Ryan’s assume responsibility if one of the revellers gets sick? It’s time for us to seek out the common interest and not our personal interests.”