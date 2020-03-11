St Julian’s Mayor Warns Ryan’s Being ‘Grossly Irresponsible And Selfish’ By Promoting St Patrick’s Party
St Julian’s mayor Albert Buttigieg has accused Ryan’s Pub of “gross irresponsibility and selfishness” for promoting a St Patrick’s Day party despite fears of the COVID-19 coronavirus.
“It’s a grossly irresponsible and selfish approach,” Buttigieg told Lovin Malta. “The Prime Minister spoke very clearly yesterday and yet Ryan’s just acted like that.”
“It can open its doors on Saturday if it wants to but it shouldn’t promote the event as though it’s business as usual. Will Ryan’s assume responsibility if one of the revellers gets sick? It’s time for us to seek out the common interest and not our personal interests.”
Prime Minister Robert Abela yesterday announced that outdoor activities involving more than 2,000 people and indoor activities involving more than 750 people cannot be held until further notice.
This effectively put an end to the regular St Patrick’s festivities at Spinola, which tend to attract thousands of party-goers.
However, Ryan’s Pub, which is relaunching just time for the feast, said its own party will go on regardless but will be limited to 500 people.
“You can’t kill the Party… This Year St Paddy’s is Coming Back Home to its original Birthplace Ryan’s Pub,” it said. “Entrance is limited to the first 500 revellers. Doors open at Noon! And with The Biggest DJ Lineup Ever.”