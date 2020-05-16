د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Spinola Bar Clampdown Leads To Fight Between Police And Lawbreakers, Officer’s Glasses Broken

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Six Spaniards were arrested last night after being caught drinking in a bar and assaulting police.

St. Julians police were informed of a group of people gathered in front of a bar in Spinola at 10pm last night, with some even drinking inside, breaking the limit of four people per group and the order for bars to close.

When police took their details, three men and three women present assaulted them.

Two men aged 35 and 24 were arrested after assaulting police officers, whilst another 29-year-old man was arrested after failing to cooperate.

A woman aged 36 was placed under arrest after breaking the glasses of sergeant and also for damaging their radio and police car.

Another woman aged 21 was arrested after hitting a police car as well as a 23-year-old woman who assaulted the same officer.

The Rapid Intervention Unit was dispatched and assisted in taking the arrested to police headquarters in Floriana were they continued to be aggressive towards officers. They will be taken to court.

The police informed the bar’s owners that they will be issued with a summons as they didn’t have permission to open. 

An investigation has been opened led by the Police of St. Julians district.

READ NEXT: Malta Confirms 14 Cases Of COVID-19, After Record 1,727 Tests

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK