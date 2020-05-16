Spinola Bar Clampdown Leads To Fight Between Police And Lawbreakers, Officer’s Glasses Broken

Six Spaniards were arrested last night after being caught drinking in a bar and assaulting police.

St. Julians police were informed of a group of people gathered in front of a bar in Spinola at 10pm last night, with some even drinking inside, breaking the limit of four people per group and the order for bars to close.

When police took their details, three men and three women present assaulted them.

Two men aged 35 and 24 were arrested after assaulting police officers, whilst another 29-year-old man was arrested after failing to cooperate.

A woman aged 36 was placed under arrest after breaking the glasses of sergeant and also for damaging their radio and police car.

Another woman aged 21 was arrested after hitting a police car as well as a 23-year-old woman who assaulted the same officer.

The Rapid Intervention Unit was dispatched and assisted in taking the arrested to police headquarters in Floriana were they continued to be aggressive towards officers. They will be taken to court.

The police informed the bar’s owners that they will be issued with a summons as they didn’t have permission to open.

An investigation has been opened led by the Police of St. Julians district.