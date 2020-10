Malta has registered 66 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours along with 47 new recoveries.

This means active cases in Malta are currently at 473.

A total of 2,537 swab tests were carried out over the last 24 hours meaning Malta has conducted 263,454 swabs since March.

Health authorities said they were still investigating the new cases, and named various clusters that some of them had come from.