Spanish Woman Arrested After 5.6kg Of Cannabis Found In Her Luggage At MIA

A Spanish passenger has been arrested and is expected to be arraigned in court after Customs officials found 5.6 kilograms of cannabis in her luggage.

During a passenger screening of a flight arriving from Spain, a female Spanish passenger raised Customs officials’ suspicion, leading her to be selected for X-ray screening.

During the scan, irregularities appeared which lead to a subsequent search on both the passenger and her belongings.

“The irregularities turned out to be bags containing a green substance,” a customs spokesperson said. “Said substance underwent a narcotics fields test which indicated that it was cannabis. A total of 5.6kg of said substance was elevated and seized.”

The police drug squad were called in to arrest the woman.

Malta recently underwent a drought for both medical and black market cannabis, with users and patients complaining of the lack of support they were finding from the government to access the plant.

An estimated 40,000 Maltese people have used cannabis in their lifetime.

