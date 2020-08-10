د . إAEDSRر . س

Spanish Woman And Maltese Teenager Taken To Hospital Following Two Separate Brawls

Two people have suffered grievous injuries following two separate fights in Malta yesterday.

A 47-year-old Spanish woman was taken to hospital following an eight-person argument between her, a 30-year-old man from Ħamrun, a 24-year-old man from Ħamrun, a 28-year-old woman from Ħamrun, a 35-year-old woman from Ħal Tarxien, a 25-year-old man from Marsa, a 19-year-old man from Marsa and a 16-year-old boy from Marsa.

The incident happened at around 6pm.

Around the same time, a 19-year-old teenager from Ħamrun suffered similar injuries following a fight on the Coast Road. 

The fight occurred between the teenager and another man, who has yet to be identified, and police reports indicate that a hard object was used.

The 19-year-old was transported to hospital where it was later certified that he was suffering from grievous injuries.

