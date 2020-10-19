Source Of Sliema Slime Remains A Mystery As Authorities Work To Find Culprit Of ‘Contaminated Water’

Government authorities are currently investigating the source of a stream of contaminated water that seeps from Independence Gardens in Sliema. The stream of water has been an issue for several years with local residents taking to social media to complain about the stench emitting from the water source. “It stinks and looks oily as well. Last year someone slipped and hurt herself there as well,” a concerned resident told Lovin Malta. However, the Sliema Local Council, and government authorities, are unable to identify the exact source of the leakage.

“The water isn’t coming from the network of pipes – it isn’t AC water nor is it drainage – it could originate from anywhere in the vicinity,” Sliema mayor Anthony Chircop told Lovin Malta. “The same issue happened last year but it isn’t constant and doesn’t really happen in winter, it happens in summer and this year was much worse than last year,” he said. While attempts to identify the source of the leakage have been unsuccessful, there is a general consensus that it could be emanating from a block of apartments. “It could be coming from someone disposing of water waste in an illegal manner,” Chircop said. And while the water isn’t hazardous, it is contaminated, according to Chircop.