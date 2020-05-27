Sorry, Students: University Of Malta Says You’re Not Entitled To Residence Refunds Despite Pandemic

The University of Malta has shot down complaints by international students who feel that they are entitled to partial refunds after leaving the university’s official student residence due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lovin Malta reported yesterday that some 150 students who used to reside at the Lija residence are demanding refunds, running into the thousands of euro, having paid the full accommodation fee up front but having had to leave Malta due to the global crisis.

According to student organisation Erasmus Student Network, only two students have received refunds for the time not spent at the residence.

However, the University of Malta has said that the students were never asked to leave the islands and that the residence “has remained fully operational during the past weeks” for its remaining occupants who have opted to remain in Malta.

With regards to the refunds, the University said that occupants were aware of the terms of accommodation, in that “no claims for refunds are entertained once prepayment is effected.”

They did say that caution money (deposits) will be refunded “save for some exceptions.”

The Residence said that despite the circumstances it has continued to support students who have left but need further assistance “such as in compiling insurance claims or to retrieve their personal belongings since the majority of the early leavers have left personal possessions in their rented rooms.”

Photo: Malta University Residence

Should these students be refunded?