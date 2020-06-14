Sorry Malta, Our University Has Actually Been Classified In The Bottom Quarter Of Global Rankings

Maybe it was the parking problems, questionable teaching methods or lewd lecturers, but the latest global university rankings have come in, and they aren’t looking good for the University of Malta.

A new study by the Centre for World University Rankings’ found that UoM ranked 1,762 out of 2,000 global universities, with a total rating of 66.7/100,



In 2020, Malta came in right behind the University of Notre Dame in Australia and right above Diego Portales University in Chile.

Indeed, UoM actually dropped over 100 spots since last year.

In 2019, Malta’s university came in right behind Başkent University in Turkey and above the University of Madras in India which are ranked the 40th and 42nd best universities in their countries respectively. It was ranked 1,659 then.

It had been reported earlier that UoM was actually ranked among the top 9% of 20,000 universities in the world, leading Maltese graduates to momentarily feel good about having graduated from the UoM.

However, while the study looks at 20,000 universities, only the top 2,000 are included in the final list, with the remaining 18,000 not getting ranked at all.