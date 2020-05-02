د . إAEDSRر . س

Someone Threw Burnt Oil In Għadira ta’ San Raflu And Kerċem’s Local Council Needs Your Help To Find The Culprit

Kerċem’s local council has issued an urgent appeal to find the culprit behind a horrific act of vandalism at the Għadira ta’ San Raflu (San Raphael Lake).

“The Local Council is all out against this type of vandalism. Burnt oil has been thrown in the pond at Għadira ta’ San Raflu”

“Thanks to the Civil Protection who are currently doing their best to remove as much oil as possible.”

Those who have any information are encouraged to contact the Local Council and can remain anonymous.

Comments
