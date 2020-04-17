Some Of Malta’s Restrictive COVID-19 Measures Will Be In Place Until A Vaccine Is Found

Some restrictive COVID-19 measures will remain in place until a vaccine is found, Superintendent for Public Health Charmaine Gauci has confirmed.

With the nation slowly coming to grips with the outbreak and drastic but necessary measures imposed by the government, attentions have started to turn as to what a post-COVID Malta could look like.

Gauci has said that some measures will only be lifted once Malta’s R0, which is the rate of persons each infected individual infects, drops below 1. It is currently at 1.5. Prime Minister Robert Abela has been a bit more optimistic, suggesting that this could be within weeks.

However, Gauci told Lovin Malta that a second wave of the virus will likely take place once restrictions are lifted.

She did stress that Malta will be well-equipped to handle a second outbreak from lessons learned over the past few weeks, but conceded that all the measures will only be lifted once a vaccine is found and herd immunity can be confirmed.

Gauci did not divulge which measures will remain and which will be dropped.

Herd immunity can only happen if 60% of a population is immune to the virus. Expecting 60% of the population to catch the disease is unlikely.

There have been other tests to ascertain the country’s immunity. However, their validity is currently being questioned by authorities.

Meanwhile, Malta is taking part in clinical trials designed to hopefully find a vaccine to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Malta has so far confirmed 422 coronavirus cases. Three patients have died, and 91 have officially recovered.

If you believe you are suffering from the coronavirus, follow the following guidelines:

Stay indoors and avoid contact with other people, as you would with the flu.

Do not go to Mater Dei, the emergency department, health centres, private clinics, or pharmacies. Stay home and call the public health authority’s helpline 111.

If you are returning from any country, do not break self-quarantine rules or you will be subject to a €10,000 fine.

Public gatherings of more than three persons are also no longer allowed, with the police now able to dish out a €100 fine.

