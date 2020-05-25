Some Of Malta’s Hospitalised COVID-19 Patients Don’t Require Hospital Treatment

Malta has maintained a low hospitalisation rate throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, and Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci has now revealed that some of the currently hospitalised patients don’t technically need to be there.

“Some people are being kept in hospital because they have a number of other people in their households, and keeping them in hospital will reduce the chance of transmission,” Prof. Gauci said at today’s press conference.

Currently, 22 COVID-19 patients are being kept at Mater Dei, Sir Paul Boffa Hospital and St Thomas Hospital, and an unspecified number of patients are also being kept at Karen Grech Hospital. No one is currently receiving intensive care.

Prof. Gauci didn’t confirm how many of the currently hospitalised patients are only being kept in hospital to reduce the chances of virus transmission to their household members.

