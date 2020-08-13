Some Of Malta’s Cabinet Are Calling Up Random People Asking If They Need Any Favours

Some of Malta’s cabinet members are calling up random people asking whether or not they need any favours, Lovin Malta can reveal.

Sources who spoke to Lovin Malta were shocked when they received a sudden phone call from an official within Byron Camilleri’s Home Affairs Ministry, who asked whether there was anything they needed help with.

“Just write down a list and call us back,” the official allegedly said. The official then handed over Camilleri’s personal number, the number of the Home Affairs Ministry, and a third mobile phone number that has not yet been identified.

Officials within the office of Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services Clayton Bartolo have also been making similar phone calls. One source said they were disgusted with the request. Others said it was simply a sign that an early election was on the cards.

None of the people who spoke with Lovin Malta had previously made contact with the Minister or Parliamentary Secretary, or the constituency offices.

Camilleri seemed to confirm the practice when contacted by Lovin Malta, saying:

“My offices, both at ministerial and at constituency level, keep regular contact with citizens. On a ministerial level, we follow-up with persons who would have contacted us asking for information or assistance. Whereas on the other hand, we also contact constituents randomly on a regular basis.”

“At constituency level, it’s preferable to speak to people during door-to-door visits however, due to the outbreak of COVID-19 we needed to adapt and establish contact remotely for the past few months. “

“Most people do not ask for anything however, there are instances where people will be facing some particular issues which can be resolved with some guidance.”

Camilleri refused to respond to direct questions as to why a ministry official was calling up individuals and handing over the ministry’s official number. He also dismissed suggestions that the phone calls were an indication of a possible early election.

“As politicians, I believe that it is our duty to keep in touch with citizens. This is exactly what I have been doing since being elected to parliament in 2017. The Prime Minister was unequivocal when addressing rumours about the possibility of an early election,” he said.

The Parliamentary Secretariat for Financial Services is yet to acknowledge questions sent.

