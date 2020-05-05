Some Educators Are Living In Poverty Because Of COVID-19 And Delayed Government Payments, Union Warns

An educators union is raising serious concerns over teachers being forced into poverty after the COVID-19 pandemic and delays in government subsidies left a family with barely any income.

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) explained that one EFL teacher who lives in a family of four is yet to receive the government grant that was promised. While acknowledging that this could be a delay in processing, the union warned that the teacher’s husband is a cancer patient and her two children do not work.

“The obvious needs of a family has created a situation where this man, one of our vulnerable people, one who should be at home, protected and cared for due to his condition, has felt the need to go out to work, defying the strain and the exhaustion which the illness he is fighting subjects him to without respite.”

“This is a family which has been living hand to mouth until COVID-19 made its appearance, getting to the end of the month with just enough to keep a roof over their heads, have food on the table and pay off bills and utilities.”

“With no income to guarantee any of all this, this family is now in dire straits, fearing the imminent loss of being able to secure the bare necessities, and dreading the possibility that the man of the house might contract a virus he might not be able to fight off,” the UPE said

Despite the number of grants already awarded, the heartbreaking testimony has left the union “angered and discouraged at how some people have been left sidelined to deal with the harsh reality of poverty.

The union is formally asking the government to speed up the process of distribution as much as possible, to ensure that jobs lost “do not lead to homelessness, hunger or even loss of lives”.

“The government should assist in the payment of bills and implement a moratorium during these uncertain times. A moratorium should also be introduced on VISA payments,” the union said.

The union is also asking the government to provide these people with the tools needed to be able to work remotely, such as internet connection, hardware or software.

They say that the government must also review the payment status of those o n 0-hour contracts working in this sector.

“These people have been duped into believing that their part-time, casual status would never have affected their standard of living and were receiving a wage which would normally qualify as a full-time job prior to the onset of COVID-19.”

“What they are getting now is not something they can live on as, in many cases, that which they are receiving through the grant amounts to less than half of what they usually have in hand to support not only themselves but also their families.”

“These people have been paying taxes which are in proportion with their earnings at all times, and the government has had no issues with that, but when it came to granting subsidies, the government opted to use a one-size-fits-all option, dismissing them as simple part-timers, which in truth subjects them to yet another injustice of epic proportions.” the union said.

COVID-19 has entirely closed the educational sector. While several schools and educational establishments have gone online, many staff members have been left with a major reduction in hours.