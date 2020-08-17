Social Distancing On Comino ‘A Farce’ With Long Queues And Crowded Beaches: ‘Health And Safety At Its Best’

Comino is one of Malta’s most promoted spots, and a concerned individual has issued a warning that social distancing measures have gone down the drain despite COVID-19 cases on the rises.

Photos sent to Lovin Malta show long queues of people, allegedly all passengers of the same ferry, and large groups crammed onto Blue Lagoon’s small sandy beaches.

Before the opening of flights in July and the summer season, Comino was left untouched with few visitors. However, a significant number of tourism arrivals has seen the island and its iconic lagoon packed once again.

“Health and safety at its best,” the person who sent the photos said. “They’re just waiting for the summer to be over to impose strict measures on these kinds of trips.”