SmartCity Restaurant Punished For Breaching COVID-19 Rules

Over the weekend, a photo of guests gathered in close proximity to each other at the restaurant went viral over social media, with many describing it as a blatant disregard for the health measures introduced to contain the spread of the virus.

A popular restaurant at SmartCity was fined and served with an enforcement order for breaching COVID-19 rules, Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has confirmed.

Speaking in Parliament last night, Farrugia Portelli dismissed warnings from the Opposition benches that the tourism authorities closed a blind eye, confirming the restaurant was served with both a fine and an enforcement notice.

“Our enforcement officers are working 24/7 on a shift basis, let’s show them some respect,” she said.

Yesterday, the Malta Tourism Authority confirmed it inspected 300 catering establishments last weekend and found two of them in breach of the COVID-19 rules.

As per the new rules, establishments licensed as bars must close down entirely and establishments licensed as snack bars must close down at 11pm and cannot serve alcohol. Licensed restaurants haven’t been hit by any new restrictions but they must adhere to the COVID-19 health guidelines for catering establishments.

