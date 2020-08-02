Slow-Cooked Soul Food Favourite In Heart Of Valletta Calls It A Day

One of Malta’s leading modern meat-loving restaurants has announced its closure as its owner moves on to greener pastures.

The Pulled Meat Company had developed a strong fanbase in Malta with its passion and dedication to slow-cooked meats, with its iconic pulled pork ftira becoming a practical must-have for anyone venturing near South Street, Valletta.

However, chef and owner Rafel Sammut has taken to social media to announce that its iconic doors will not be reopening as the team focuses on other ventures.

“We have decided to call it a day at The Pulled Meat Company, South Street. A concept that has taught me so much, but that I have gradually grown out of,” chef Sammut said in a Facebook post.

“We will still be offering a delivery menu throughout the winter on Bolt as well as set-ups for outside events.”

Sammut went on to thank TPMC’s clients for their support and feedback over the years.

“Good times and new ideas ahead of us, but first we must ride out this bastard of a pandemic!”