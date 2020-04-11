Sliema’s Townsquare Suspends Excavation Works ‘Out Of Respect For Isolating Residents’

Townsquare Sliema has announced that it will suspend excavation works in respect for nearby residents.

This comes as people are advised to keep indoors due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But while most of Malta has come to a halt, the construction didn’t show signs of slowing down.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have limited our activity to essential piling and rock anchor works, which we will now finish off, but there will be no more excavation for the time being,” a spokesperson said.

“We recognise that many of our neighbours are in isolation and the continuation of works would only add more stress to an already difficult situation.”

Residents across the islands have grown more and more exacerbated by never ending construction ever since COVID-19 forced them indoors.

A quick google search reveals how noise pollution is associated with several health conditions, including cardiovascular disorders, hypertension, high-stress levels, tinnitus, hearing loss, sleep disturbances, and other harmful and disturbing effects.

It remains to be seen whether others will follow suit.

The 28-storey project Townsquare has been controversial with eNGOs and residents alike. The tower was reduced by 11 storeys after appeals from entities the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA), Sliema local council and Din L-Art Ħelwa while residents posed concerns on the added stress to traffic and infrastructure.

