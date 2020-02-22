Sliema Resident Treated For Shock After Crane Damages Her Home

د . إAEDSRر . س

A Sliema resident had to be treated for shock today after a crane caused damage to her home while she was inside.

The incident occurred at around 11am at Old College Street, Sliema, close to the hill leading down to Balluta Bay. Police earlier said the accident involved scaffolding collapsing at a construction site but later revised their statement to clarify that a heavy object fell from a crane and onto the ceiling of a nearby residence.

Police, medics and CPD officials arrived at the scene and found out that the resident, a 40-year-old woman, only suffered slight physical injuries and didn’t need to be sent to hospital. However, she had to be treated for shock due to the psychological impact of the construction accident.

