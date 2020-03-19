Sliema Police Chase Ends With Attempted Robber Being Arrested
A 38-year-old Italian man was caught trying to break into a Sliema residence yesterday afternoon.
Police were informed about the incident at around 5:15 pm after they received a phone call that someone was trying to break through a window at a residence on Tower Road.
Several police cars immediately rushed to the scene when, upon arriving, the 38-year-old Italian man tried to flee but was caught on foot and subsequently arrested.
No one was hurt during the incident.
Investigations are ongoing.