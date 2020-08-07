Sliema Mall Rubbishes Claims Of Having COVID-19 Infected Staff After Rumours Circulate
Sliema shopping mall The Point has taken to Facebook to contradict rumours that a number of staff members working at the establish have tested positive for COVID-19.
A WhatsApp message was making its rounds on group chats earlier today, saying that the shopping mall is being fumigated after six separate establishments had staff members test positive for COVID-19.
In light of this, The Point shared a screenshot of a Maltese journalist saying that no active cases were indeed found at the shopping mall.
Earlier today, The Point issued a statement reminding customers that wearing mask inside the establishment is mandatory.