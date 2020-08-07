د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Sliema Mall Rubbishes Claims Of Having COVID-19 Infected Staff After Rumours Circulate

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Sliema shopping mall The Point has taken to Facebook to contradict rumours that a number of staff members working at the establish have tested positive for COVID-19.

A WhatsApp message was making its rounds on group chats earlier today, saying that the shopping mall is being fumigated after six separate establishments had staff members test positive for COVID-19.

In light of this, The Point shared a screenshot of a Maltese journalist saying that no active cases were indeed found at the shopping mall.

Earlier today, The Point issued a statement reminding customers that wearing mask inside the establishment is mandatory.

Tag a friend who hates fake news

READ NEXT: 15-Minute Visiting Slots At Elderly Homes As Malta Tightens COVID-19 Measures

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK