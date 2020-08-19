Sliema Local Council Closes After Visitors Test Positive For COVID-19

The Sliema Local Council has temporarily closed after it was reported that people who had visited tested positive for COVID-19.

The local council took to a Facebook post to announce the news and to make those who visited recently aware of the situation, should they choose to get tested.

“Whilst there is no reason to panic, we are coming forward with this information so anybody who has entered the Council over the past week is able to decide for themselves whether they should be tested,” it said.

“Measures were taken to limit the amount of time one spent in the Council over the past few months, however, we still advise individuals to take regular tests if entering public spaces on a constant basis.”

Although the local council was not available today, it assured local residents that it will continue to answer phone calls as of tomorrow.

“Please be patient as we will be doing our best to accommodate your needs remotely,” the statement said.

Last week, the Gżira Local Council implemented heightened health and safety measures after a staff member was told to quarantine due to contact tracing.

Malta currently has 677 active COVID-19 cases with 47 testing positive today.

