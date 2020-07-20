‘Sleeping Is Impossible’: Attard Resident Speaks Up Against Nightlong ‘Intolerable’ Noise From Ta’ Qali Club

“Sleeping is impossible till that time, and unfortunately not even the local council will take any action against this open air night club,” the angry resident said.

Malta’s party season is in full-swing and ‘intolerable’ loud music being played until 4am at a nearby Ta’ Qali club has left one Attard resident fuming.

The Rabat Police Station has confirmed that the club in question is indeed allowed to play music up until 4am whenever it opens its doors – as is the case with every other club.

A flurry of concerned citizens rushed to the comment section to show their support. Many pointed out the absence of sound proofing at the establishment.

“There is technology to soundproof anything,” a frustrated commenter said. “Autostradas are being fitted with special noise absorbing glass.”

“I am pretty sure the outdoor premises of the club can be fitted with something like that.“

On the other hand, others thought the Attard resident was overreacting.

“It is a part of nightlife as there is all around the world, people choose where they live. Choose elsewhere.”

The Facebook caused quite a stir on social media, amassing well over 200 comments in less than a day.

