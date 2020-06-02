SkolaSajf To Open From 1st July

د . إAEDSRر . س

From 1st July parents will have the opportunity to book their children’s places at the government’s summer school scheme of SkolaSajf, opening two weeks earlier than previous summers.

Parents can apply for their children between 4th and 9th June on a first-come-first-served basis. Those interested can apply at a Maltapost branch or online at https://services.fes.gov.mt/

The Ministry for Education and Employment affirmed that social distancing measures will be put in place among other necessary precautions to mitigate the transmission of the COVID-19 virus. 

Photo: SkolaSajf 

