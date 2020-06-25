‘Skip Taż-Żibel’: Disillusioned Labour Activist Accuses ONE Of Being Used To Cover Up Corruption

د . إAEDSRر . س

An outspoken Labour supporter has accused ONE of supporting and defending corruption for years, calling for the station to be shut down unless it is turned into something more “intelligent”.

“For many years, ONE and its editors have consistently supported and defended corruption,” Book Council chairman Mark Camilleri said. “In a blatant and shameless way, this station has tried to fool people into thinking that Konrad Mizzi isn’t corrupt.”

ONE is a media house owned by the Maltese Labour Party. It owns newspapers, a radio station, a website and a TV channel.

In his post, Camilleri refers to a particular interview on ONE’s discussion show Pjazza, where they interviewed then Labour Minister Konrad Mizzi.

Camilleri’s words come as an MP says he foresees the closure of both ONE as well as NET, the media house owned by the Nationalist Party.

However, his words took particular aim at Pjazza host Karl Stagno Navarra: “here you can see an ex-Nationalist standing up for a corrupt Labourite. What we’ve done to the Party of the Workers, what a mess”.

Camilleri called for a change in mentality in the way the media house works; otherwise, it should be shut down.

“If the Labour Party wants to regenerate itself we need to change ONE from a garbge skip to an intelligent station. Otherwise, it would be better to close it so we stop spreading ignorance,” Camilleri said clearly.

What do you think of Camilleri’s words?

