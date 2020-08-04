Sixteen Of Yesterday’s 78 Rescued Migrants Test Positive For COVID-19

The Ministry of Health has clarified there are 78 migrants involved, and not 91 as previously stated.



Sixteen of the 78 migrants rescued and arrived in Malta yesterday have tested positive for COVID-19, the government confirmed this evening.

“All 78 migrants admitted to Malta yesterday were isolated and swabbed for COVID-19. Sixteen of the migrants tested positive,” the government said in a statement.

“As per standard procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined and tested. The migrants who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up,” they confirmed.

This comes after another 16 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed earlier today.

