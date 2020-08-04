د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Sixteen Of Yesterday’s 78 Rescued Migrants Test Positive For COVID-19

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Ministry of Health has clarified there are 78 migrants involved, and not 91 as previously stated.

Sixteen of the 78 migrants rescued and arrived in Malta yesterday have tested positive for COVID-19, the government confirmed this evening.

“All 78 migrants admitted to Malta yesterday were isolated and swabbed for COVID-19. Sixteen of the migrants tested positive,” the government said in a statement.

“As per standard procedure, migrants arriving by boat are immediately quarantined and tested. The migrants who tested positive will continue to be isolated at the Ħal Far Initial Reception Centre and the rest will remain in quarantine and followed up,” they confirmed.

This comes after another 16 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed earlier today.

What do you make of this latest development?

READ NEXT: Maltese Community Kick-Starts Fundraiser For Orlando, The Worker Who Was Attacked And Left With Half A Salary

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK