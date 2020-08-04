Sixteen Maltese Establishments Issued Warnings For Not Obeying New COVID-19 Restrictions

A total of 16 entertainment establishments around Malta have been issued a warning letter for breaching COVID-19 measures on mass gatherings, TVM has reported.

A new set of regulations was introduced last week that limits the number of people attending mass events as a result of a spike in COVID-19 cases.

As part of the measures, those who organise events of over 100 people have to fill out a form and ensure that social distancing is maintained in an attempt to provide a safe environment for people to attend events.

While speaking at a Malta Chambers of SMEs meeting yesterday, Malta Tourism Authority CEO Johann Buttigieg divulged that a total of 16 establishments have been issued a warning for breaching the new rules.

“Together with the Health Department, we will see that protocols will enter into force and are actually adhered to by the industry,” he said. “This will permit persons attending establishments to feel safe and even the same workers of the place feel safe so that we will ensure that everyone enjoys themselves in the safest possible way.”

Malta currently has 199 active COVID-19 cases, with the first cluster being identified at a hotel takeover party at the Radisson Blu in St Julian’s.

Another cluster of cases was also linked to the Santa Venera festa, while at least seven other cases have emerged from an unspecified cluster in Paceville.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below