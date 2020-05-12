Six Weeks Later, 72-Year-Old Maltese COVID-19 Patient Who Spent Time In ITU Finally Discharged From Hospital

A 72-year-old COVID-19 patient has been discharged from Mater Dei, six weeks after he was admitted.

Superintendent of Public Health Prof. Charmaine Gauci confirmed that the elderly Maltese man, who was previously receiving intensive care, has been discharged from Mater Dei after his condition improved.

“It’s good to see an elderly man who required intensive care recover from this battle to the point where he can go home,” she said, thanking everyone at Mater Dei who helped him out.

“This is good news and hopefully we can treat all cases like we treated this one.”

As per procedure, the man will have to spend a further two weeks in isolation at home before he will be tested again.

Malta confirmed three new COVID-19 cases today, slightly down from the seven new cases recorded yesterday. The number of active cases has ticked upwards to 67 after no new recoveries were confirmed over the past 24 hours.

