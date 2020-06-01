Six Person Limit Will Be Lifted On Friday But Mass Events Will Not Be Allowed This Summer

A six-person limit on public gatherings put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic will be lifted this Friday, Prime Minister Robert Abela has confirmed.

However, mass events will not be allowed this summer with bars, clubs, and restaurants expected to keep mitigation measures in place.

Contact sports will also still be banned for now.

A limit on public gatherings has been in place since the pandemic first hit Malta. It was slowly increased from groups of three to four and now six over the past few weeks.

Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci stressed the importance of social distancing measures, insisting that the country will move forward on principles of ensuring social distancing, sanitisation, and PPEs.

It remains to be seen how these measures will be enforced. Recent incidents in Sliema and Floriana show that large crowds will still gather despite warnings.

During the press conference, Abela said Malta will be returning to normality on Friday 5th June, with the remaining restrictions on outlets like gyms, bars, and child care facilities to be lifted. The airport will be opened on 1st July.

