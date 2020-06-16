د . إAEDSRر . س

Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With Five New Recoveries

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Malta in the last 24 hours with five new recoveries.

Two of the new cases were reported from a cluster, while the other four were sporadic, health authorities said.

A total of 1,236 swab tests were taken over the past 24 hours.

Earlier today, it was announced that Malta will move out of a public health emergency on the 30th of June.

The legal notice also repeals the closure of schools, suspension of organised events and the 75 person ban on public gatherings.

Malta’s airport is also expected to open on the 1st of July to a select few safe corridor destinations with the intent to open to others on the 15th of July.

