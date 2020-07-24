Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta All Related To Hotel Takeover Case

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, the Health Authorities have confirmed.

All the cases form part of a cluster of new patients related to the new case uncovered yesterday from G7 and Sound Salon’s Hotel Takeover.

Four tested positive earlier this morning.

This puts the active number of cases up to 12. Around 930 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing to the total number up to 117,840.

The party took place at the Radisson Blu Resort in St. Julian’s, and the hotel has confirmed that all staff are being tested and the hotel itself is being cleaned following the event.

Everyone that was in the room with the person who tested positive has been tested themselves, and all were found to be negative. However, they will still be undergoing a 12-day quarantine.

It remains to be seen how the new patients are related to the case.