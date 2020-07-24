د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Six New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta All Related To Hotel Takeover Case

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are six new cases of COVID-19 in Malta, the Health Authorities have confirmed.

All the cases form part of a cluster of new patients related to the new case uncovered yesterday from G7 and Sound Salon’s Hotel Takeover.

Four tested positive earlier this morning.

This puts the active number of cases up to 12. Around 930 tests were conducted yesterday, bringing to the total number up to 117,840.

The party took place at the Radisson Blu Resort in St. Julian’s, and the hotel has confirmed that all staff are being tested and the hotel itself is being cleaned following the event.

Everyone that was in the room with the person who tested positive has been tested themselves, and all were found to be negative. However, they will still be undergoing a 12-day quarantine.

It remains to be seen how the new patients are related to the case.

 

What do you think of the news figures? Comment below

READ NEXT: Tourism Ministry Elects Independent Evaluation Committee To Hand Out €4.5 Million In Event Grants

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK