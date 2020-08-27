Six Murders, Six Prosecutions: A Look At Malta’s Homicide Cases This Year

A four-minute operation that ended with two men dead in Sliema last week has left the nation shocked and confused.

But thanks to Malta police’s stellar work, we’ve already reached major breakthroughs. An alleged mastermind has been charged, another suspect arrested, potential murder weapon seized and this is just over a week since the fatal night.

While the investigation continues, it is worth noting, as Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa pointed out this week, that the five other murders this year have so far all led to prosecutions.

Here’s a reminder of the five other victims of murder that mark 2020.

1. Chantelle Chetcuti, 2nd February

A 34-year-old mother of two children was repeatedly stabbed in a brutal attack out a Żabbar bar and died fighting for her life in hospital.

After an argument erupted outside the bar in question, ex-partner Justin Borg, a Ħal Safi man, stabbed Chetcuti with a knife to the head and fled the scene. He later turned himself in to police headquarters in Floriana covered in blood with wounds on his hands.

In 2013, Chetcuti instituted a domestic violence court case against him but this was dropped after she chose not to testify.

Justin Borg has been indicted for the murder.