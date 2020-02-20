د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Singer Corazon Wonders How The Planning Authority Gives Out Permission For Buildings

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

A popular Maltese singer and host has lamented the way Malta’s Planning Authority gives permission to some projects but rejects others.

Uploading an image of a tall, skinny ugly building jutting out among Maltese houses, Corazon asked whether there were two weights and two measures for Maltese citizens.

“When you ask the Planning Authority: Why can’t I widen my garage door or leave aluminium on my facade when the entire street is covered in aluminium and new facades?” Corazon said.

“They’ll tell you: true, but you have to start somewhere,” she continued.

“Well, even here, it had to start from somewhere.”

Her post was met with comments agreeing with Corazon’s sentiment.

“All of Malta has become like this,” one person commented wryly. “As soon as a terraced house falls you can bet a block will rise. The privileged take ODZ land and live in the countryside because, poor souls, the dust, traffic and overcrowdedness does not do them good.”

What do you think of the way building permission is given out in Malta?

READ NEXT: Keith Schembri Ordered To Testify In Police’s Murder Case Against Yorgen Fenech

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK