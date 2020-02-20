Singer Corazon Wonders How The Planning Authority Gives Out Permission For Buildings
A popular Maltese singer and host has lamented the way Malta’s Planning Authority gives permission to some projects but rejects others.
Uploading an image of a tall, skinny ugly building jutting out among Maltese houses, Corazon asked whether there were two weights and two measures for Maltese citizens.
“When you ask the Planning Authority: Why can’t I widen my garage door or leave aluminium on my facade when the entire street is covered in aluminium and new facades?” Corazon said.
“They’ll tell you: true, but you have to start somewhere,” she continued.
“Well, even here, it had to start from somewhere.”
Her post was met with comments agreeing with Corazon’s sentiment.
“All of Malta has become like this,” one person commented wryly. “As soon as a terraced house falls you can bet a block will rise. The privileged take ODZ land and live in the countryside because, poor souls, the dust, traffic and overcrowdedness does not do them good.”