Singer Corazon Wonders How The Planning Authority Gives Out Permission For Buildings

A popular Maltese singer and host has lamented the way Malta’s Planning Authority gives permission to some projects but rejects others.

Uploading an image of a tall, skinny ugly building jutting out among Maltese houses, Corazon asked whether there were two weights and two measures for Maltese citizens.

“When you ask the Planning Authority: Why can’t I widen my garage door or leave aluminium on my facade when the entire street is covered in aluminium and new facades?” Corazon said.

“They’ll tell you: true, but you have to start somewhere,” she continued.

“Well, even here, it had to start from somewhere.”